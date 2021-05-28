Artwork to be displayed on Eastbourne billboard

Art Night, in partnership with Towner Eastbourne, is coming to East Sussex for the first time with a major outdoor commission by an art group.

Guerrilla Girls’ The Male Grace, the group’s biggest UK public commission to date, will include a website, online gig and national series of billboards including one on Longstone Road, Seaside that will be displayed from June 18 to July 18.

Art Night, which is a contemporary art exhibition, is celebrating its fifth edition by taking place in locations across the UK for the first time and will also continue for a month.

Guerrilla Girls, 2017. Picture from Guerrilla Girls. SUS-210528-122409001

According to Art Night, Guerrilla Girls employs culture jamming in the form of posters, books, billboards, and public appearances to expose discrimination and corruption.

The group also created art for a Tate Modern exhibition back in 2016.

Director of Towner Eastbourne Joe Hill said, “Bringing artwork to our communities across Eastbourne and taking it outside of the gallery is a really important part of what Towner Eastbourne does.

“We are thrilled to be working with Art Night to realise this important and timely commission.”