VIDEO: Brits encouraged to try get out of their fish-comfort zone

Whether from a fish and chip shop, a restaurant or at home, the nation is being encouraged to increase the amount and variety of seafood and fish in their diet.

Research by Seafish to mark the start of Seafood Week shows that while 85% of us eat fish, almost 40% of us only have it once every two weeks at most, while almost 20% only have it once a month.

There are now around 100 varieties of fish and seafood to choose from in the UK, yet a third of us stick to just one or two varieties.

So to help you broaden your fish-horizons, watch the video as seafood expert CJ Jackson from Billingsgate Seafood School gives her top tips on what to look out for and how to cook different varieties of fish.