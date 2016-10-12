Young performers in Fiddler On The Roof

Rehearsals are stepping up as the opening of Fiddler On The Roof Jnr performed by YEODS looms closer.

Director Jan Tingley and musical director Michael Cullen are polishing the show and there is a final check on the dialogue and musical numbers making for an air of excitement and anticipation within the cast. The story of the show is testing for any one especially youngsters and Jane is “impressed” with the dedication from them, especially Damon Miller.

Damon, who has been in YEODS for several years, plays Tevye, the lead role in the story of the poor dairyman and his family which unfolds in the village of Anatevka. The relevance in today’s society - with its heartfelt tale of refugees and the persecution they face - just go to show show that sadly things never really change.

Performances at the Devonshire Park Theatre are on Wednesday October 26 to Friday October 28 at 7.45 pm with matinees on Thursday at 2.30 pm and Saturday 29th at 2 pm and 5.30 pm. Tickets are now on sale at £14 all seats with concessions £12 fromn the Congress Box Office (Tel: 01323 412000) or book online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk