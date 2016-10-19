World premiere for a new children’s classic story adapted for the stage

The First Hippo On The Moon will receive its world premiere in Eastbourne this Christmas.

It will play at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre from December 13 until January 7 before it begins its major UK tour visiting 30 different venues.

The production is a stage adaptation of David Walliams’ children’s book which will be brought to life by innovative producers Les Petits Theatre Company.

This is the children’s arm of Les Enfants Terribles who are most well-known for Alice’s Adventures Underground at The Vaults and the recent immersive dining experience Dinner At The Twits.

The creative team for the show is led by Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell - they are the talent behind the puppets for War Horse, Elephantom and The Lorax - with Les Enfants Terribles’ Artistic Director Oliver Lansley directing and adapting the book for the stage.

The First Hippo on the Moon is the story of intrepid hippo explorer Shelia who wants to be the first hippo to reach the moon, but her attempts are thwarted by her astronaut enemy Hercules. On stage, Shelia will be a large-scale puppet whose chaotic personality means that occasionally she will venture into the audience, she will be joined on stage by a menagerie of animal friends who help her on her adventure to the moon.

David Walliams has taken the literary world by storm and his brilliantly funny stories are adored by children the world over. He has achieved unprecedented critical acclaim and quickly developed a reputation as a natural successor to Roald Dahl. His books have been translated into over 45 languages and sold over 9.5 million copies in the UK alone. One of his most successful titles Gangsta Granny was adapted for the stage in November 2015 by Birmingham Stage Company.

David Walliams said: “I am delighted that The First Hippo on the Moon will be making its world premiere this December at the historic Eastbourne Hippodrome before travelling up and down the UK. I’ve been a long-time admirer of Les Petits Theatre Company and the innovative approach they take to theatre-making so I’m excited to see how they bring my hippo space explorers to life on stage.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.