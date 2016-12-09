World first for town and Hippo

The countdown is on to the world premiere of The First Hippo On The Moon which goes into orbit at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on December 13.

This is a stage version of David Walliams’ children’s book brought to life by Les Petits Theatre Company with a creative team led by Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell - the team behind the puppets for War Horse and The Lorax.

It is about intrepid hippo explorer Shelia who wants to be the first hippo to reach the moon, but her attempts are thwarted by her astronaut enemy Hercules. On stage, Shelia will be a large-scale puppet whose chaotic personality means that occasionally she will venture into the audience, she will be joined on stage by a menagerie of animal friends who help her on her adventure to the moon.

David Walliams said: “I have always been fascinated with the space race of the 1960s and wanted to do a spoof on that. I like the idea of hippos going to the moon as they are the animals least likely to. It’s a very visual book, with amazing illustrations by Tony Ross, so it should be a very colourful stage production.”

The comedian and Britain’s Got Talent judge has achieved huge success with his children’s books such as Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy.

He is pleased Les Petits are handling the stage production and commented: “I have loved their work for many years so jumped at the chance to work with them. I love great children’s theatre shows, especially now I am a father, so am very excited to see this one. The book is full of humour and I know that are the perfect choice of theatre company to bring that out as there shows are so irreverent and funny. The best shows for children work for the grown-ups too, and I am sure this one will.

I love seeing adaptations of my books, and really enjoy the changes. I come from writing for television which is very collaborative and have always like working with other people. Ultimately you feel like a magician when something that was in your head becomes real.”

Asked why he chose Eastbourne as the venue for the world premiere, David said: “I love the British seaside towns, especially out of season! I hope the show will be the perfect escape from the cold weather.”

If families were to take one message away from The First Hippo on the Moon then what would it be?

“That whoever you are you should dream big, just like Sheila the hippo. Plus if you work together as a team, then you can achieve so much more.” For details of dates, times and booking, go to www.royalhippodrome.com or call on 01323 802020.

