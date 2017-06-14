Working with the greats of British theatre and TV

Producer and writer Derek Granger will give a talk about his career on Sunday June 25 at 5pm in the Birley Centre followed by a reception.

Derek is best known for his work in the multi-award winning 1981 TV drama Brideshead Revisited, but he was also a producer of Coronation Street in its early days.

Derek formed a close friendship with Laurence Olivier and his wife Joan Plowright. He worked with Olivier, first as literary consultant at the Old Vic in the early days of the National Theatre, and latterly at Granada where he co-produced with Olivier a series of TV adaptations of famous British plays. Derek was given complete access to Olivier’s papers to write the definitive life of the greatest actor of the English-speaking world in the 20th century. Tickets £5 01323 452255 boxoffice@eastbourne-college.co.uk or www.wegottickets.com