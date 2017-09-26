Wisdom Of A Fool brings back to life a much-loved legend of comedy

Wisdom Of A Fool is the funny and emotional story of legendary entertainer the late Norman Wisdom.

Created by Jack Lane, the show brings Wisdom onto the stage along with 29 of the pivatol characters in his life.

This revealing drama comes to The Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne on October 6/7.

Wisdom Of A Fool is a moving drama, written by and starring Jack, which takes you back in time to post-war 1950s to experience a story of inspiration, triumph, and the will to be extraordinary against all odds.

The legendary performer packed theatres across the UK and won the hearts of millions, remaining to this day one of the UK’s comedy icons. The worlds of music hall and variety embraced his trademark manic slapstick routine and catapulted him to stardom. Success on the big screen solidified his fame and Charlie Chaplin described Wisdom as his “favourite clown;” but fame came at a cost.

While taking on the persona of so many different characters in this tour de force performance, Lane draws us through a journey of the hardships of Wisdom, who endured living in the streets of London as a young boy, before transforming himself into an absolute comedic sensation with his iconic Gump character, Norman Pitkin.

Wisdom Of A Fool leaves audiences on the edge of their seats, as Lane brings to life the man who did it all, from becoming the British Army’s Flyweight Boxing Champion in the 1930’s and dominating the British Film Industry in the 1950s with his first motion picture Trouble in Store and hit song Don’t Laugh At Me. He is often credited with saving The Rank Organisation from bankruptcy following a run of successful films. The 1963 release, A Stitch in Time out grossed the James Bond epic, From Russia With Love.

The Gump costume featured in Wisdom Of A Fool actually belonged to Norman Wisdom himself and has been loaned to the production by his children, Nicholas and Jacqueline Wisdom.

Performance on Friday October 6 at 7.45pm and Saturday October 7 at 2.30pm. Tickets £19.50 are available online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call Box Office on 01323 412000.