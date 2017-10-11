Winter Garden closes with a rocking party

Friday October 13 will be lucky for some as the historic Winter Garden hosts its final performance in preparation to close its doors for refurbishment - and Marty Wilde, Eden Kane and Mike Berry are planning to ensure it goes out with a party to remember.

So get those gladrags on and join The Solid Gold Rock ’n’ Roll Show this evening from 7.30pm.

Celebrating Marty Wilde MBE’s incredible 60th anniversary in the business the show also features special guest Mark Wynter and of course The Wildcats.

Marty started out as a teenage ukulele player, later forming a band with his mates who eventually secured some local gigs. As word of the band spread Marty was soon spotted by Larry Paynes (Tommy Steele’s Manager) who was the country’s then number one manager in the business. Larry persuaded Marty’s parents to sign a contract with him as he was still too young to sign himself and the illustrious career began. Marty was among the first generation of British pop singers, along with Tommy Steele and Cliff Richard, to emulate the great American stars like Elvis Presley.

The late fifties and early sixties were without doubt some of the most exciting and important years in the history of music.

With the arrival of rock n’ roll, a whole new pop culture was born. Marty appeared regularly on the BBC Television show 6.5 Special and was the main regular artiste on the Saturday ITV popular music shows Oh Boy! and Boy Meets Girls. There he met and married Joyce Baker, one of the Vernons Girls who were also show regulars. The couple have four children, of course including daughter Kim who has enjoyed pop success of her own. Marty moved partly into all-round entertainment, appearing in musicals such as Conrad Birdie in the original West End production of Bye Bye Birdie and several films, also writing hit songs for other artists.

Performing their own hits and collaborating live on stage, Marty, Eden, Mike and Mark, teen idols of their day, show us how rock n’ roll with its fusion of sound and rhythm shaped the style of music that we listened to then and still do today.

The show includes hits such as A Teenager in Love, Rubber Ball, Donna, I Don’t Know Why, Well I Ask You, Don’t You Think It’s Time, The Sunshine of Your Smile, Venus In Blue Jeans and Go Away Little Girl to name just a few.

Tickets from £29, book at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000.