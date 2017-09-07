Wilkie Collins chiller set to spook Devonshire Park Theatre audiences

The summer is coming to an end and the nights are drawing in, but there’s a chill in the air which is nothing to do with a change in the seasons, it’s the new stage production based on Wilkie Collins’ The Ghost’s Touch! which comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne.

Widower Stephen Rayburn takes a walk in Kensington Gardens with his young daughter Lucy, but when she goes exploring in the woods she makes an unexpected and frightening discovery.

A lone woman scares young Lucy, but is she mad, unwell or is there something more sinister to explain her strange demeanour?

The beautiful and mysterious Mrs Zant leads Stephen into a terrifying web that reaches out from beyond the grave.

The cast stars Mark Homer (EastEnders, Casualty, Silent Witness) as Stephen Rayburn and Terri Dwyer (Law and Order UK, Holby City, Hollyoaks) as Mrs Zant.

Wilkie Collins (8 January 1824 - 23 September 1889) was an English novelist, playwright, and writer of short stories.

He was hugely popular in his time, and wrote 27 novels, more than 50 short stories, at least 15 plays.

His best-known works are The Woman in White and The Moonstone.

The Ghost’s Touch! was first published as the short story Mrs Zant and the Ghost in 1885.

The play comes with an age recommendation of ages 12+ and audiences may need to sleep with the lights on after watching! Dare you experience Wilkie Collins’ The Ghost’s Touch! at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, Tuesday 26 – Saturday 30 September?

Nightly performances at 7.45pm, and daytime matinee 2.30pm shows on Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets priced from £15.50, to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk