When love is all around

Polegate Drama Group is an institution. Formed in 1967, it has never lost its sense of community, or the belief that nothing is impossible.

Many of the old stagers from the early days are still around – and some are still on stage. The company will mark the big anniversary on Sunday May 21 and Eastbourne should be raising a glass to them. And last week they packed out Polegate Community Centre with a smashing Vicar of Dibley.

Polegate is more than mere “am-dram”. This production is actually their 100th stage play and the quality of drama has never flagged. From Jane Eyre and An Inspector Calls, to Stepping Out and ‘Allo ‘Allo, the company has consistently entertained audiences.

This new Dibley production steps out in new directions. Much like its parent TV series, it builds in outside sequences, expertly filmed on locations from here to Alfriston and played on large screens in the auditorium. They are absolutely brilliant, both technically and artistically.

David Buck’s set, split neatly between the parish hall and Geraldine’s cottage, is authentic and lovingly detailed. On a compact stage, some of the action is a bit shoulder-to-shoulder, although that becomes a positive, bringing intimacy to the cosy village community.

Dibley is a bizarre mix of humanity and insanity, and every single character is brought to life with astonishing faithfulness. All your favourites are there, from a dotty Mrs Cropley (Mary Carrier) through disgustingly earthy Owen (Trevor Fuggle) to precious Frank (Geoff Shorman). Jim Dobell – one of the group’s founding fathers – has no-no-no difficulty with the cringingly funny Jim Trott role.

An outstanding Sue Talmage plays Alice with just a touch less loopiness than her TV counterpart, Ian Parratt dotes endearingly as Hugo, while David Buck is a perfectly exasperated David Horton.

The Dawn French role is wonderfully captured by Mandy Brown. Re-creating the role for the third time, Mandy just gets better and better, capturing every gesture, inflection and giggle. Supporting cast include Peter Talbot, Laura Buck, Helen Griffin and Hannah Buck. The two final mentions go to the superb pair of dashing suitors: David Anderson as Simon almost sweeps Geraldine off her feet, before suave Steve Edwards does so – and wait, there is a real life romance hiding behind the stage roles!

No wonder the pair have chemistry, for Mandy and Steve are indeed engaged and planning their marriage. I trust they will draw up their guest list with care, or the ceremony could turn out Dibley-esque. Congratulations to them, and Polegate Drama Group. Never mind elections or anything else – this lot dispel it all with pure happiness. By Kevin Anderson.