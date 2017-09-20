We’re falling in love again with Doppel Dietrich

The late and legendary Marlene Dietrich, who last appeared in East Sussex at the Theatre Royal in Brighton in 1973, has returned – in the form of award-winning performer and writer Patricia Hartshorne.

Patricia recently relocated from Manchester to St Leonards and is delighted to return to Eastbourne on Friday October 6 – and bringing Miss Dietrich with her.

She said: “This is my fourth visit to the Under Ground Theatre. My first performance was in 2008 with Me And Marlene, my original show about Dietrich, and I’m delighted to be bringing her back again – so it really is a ‘doppel’ appearance.”

This show is a humorous and haunting look at the colourful life, loves and songs of the movie icon, with Patricia doubling as the Hollywood legend, engaging with her audience via anecdotes, a few surprises – and all those Dietrich classics. With piano accompaniment, she will perform songs such as Lili Marleen, Boys in the Backroom, La Vie en Rose, and Falling In Love Again.

Patricia added: “In my first solo cabaret at the Edinburgh Fringe I included a short Dietrich sketch and a few of her songs which went down wonderfully with audiences and reviewers alike. As a result, I’ve now written three versions of this show, which I’ve toured throughout the UK and also taken to Dublin and California.”

She hopes her audience will laugh and cry as they discover this eventful life that spanned the 20th century - from bi-sexual cross-dresser to Hollywood icon, from wartime entertainer to international cabaret star, and from outrageous self-publicist to uncompromising recluse.

The show starts at 8pm - tickets £10.