Wait Until Dark is funny, moving but still so scary

Actor Jack Ellis has been looking forward to opening this week in edge-of-the seat thriller Wait Until Dark at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

He said: “It’s funny, moving and extremely scary. In many ways it’s about darkness.”

Written by Frederick Knott, best known for writing Dial M For Murder, Wait Until Dark is the play which inspired the 1967 film that earned Audrey Hepburn Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress. Widely regarded as one of the scariest films of all time, this nail-biting thriller is set amidst the social turbulence of 1960s London. Susy, a blind woman, becomes the victim of an elaborate scam hatched by a group of conmen. Left to fend for herself, she eventually finds a way to turn the tables on her oppressors.

Jack added: “It is evocative of its time and in some ways it reminds me of early Pinter, who was just starting out when the film was made.

Some of the dialogue is very Pinteresque. It could be terribly old fashioned, but we’ve got a really good young director (The Original Theatre Company’s Alastair Whatley) and he manages to make it feel fresh while keeping a sense of period.”

Acknowledging that scams make regular headlines today, Jack believes that the production definitely has a modern feel.

“It’s a 1960s version of Hustle. In fact, think Hustle meets Woman in Black meets Pinter. But it does weave a web that destabilises the audience. It is a shocker and there is real violence in it.”

As well as the writing, Jack is excited that for the first time in the play’s history, the production will feature a blind actress in the role of Susy.

“Karina Jones is absolutely amazing and her being in the play makes rehearsals fascinating. It adds a totally different dimension; the danger is heightened and hugely ratcheted up as a result of Karina playing the role.”

Jack’s career has been constnat since leaving drama school and spans a vast range of roles. From soaps such as Coronation Street to The National Theatre, The Royal Shakespeare Company and the West End, he was also part of the Old Vic’s much-lauded production of Richard III with Kevin Spacey, directed by Sam Mendes.

In recent years it is fair to say that he has cornered the marker somewhat in playing baddies, perhaps most memorably the twisted prison screw Jim Fenner in the enormously popular TV series Bad Girls.

“Bad Girls turned me into a baddie in the public domain, but characters like Jim are more interesting.

“I don’t think anyone is purely good; we are multi-dimensional. Is it nature or nurture? Probably a combination of the two,” he says, pondering and then answering the conundrum.

He said of the current tour: “I have done many shows in Eastbourne and I like it a lot. It is a beautiful town and it has a nice vibe.

“I always enjoyed visits there and I have a good friend who lives that way that I will be staying with,” he says, adding: “For me, Eastbourne is preferable to Brighton, but then I am 62 now!”