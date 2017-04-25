Vicar of Dibley is back in Polegate

Polegate Drama Group is “delighted” to be producing the first showing of The Vicar of Dibley - Love is All Around at Polegate Community Centre from May 3-6.

This all new production follows on from previous Vicar of Dibley productions the group produced in 2012 and 2014. The vicar herself, Mandy Brown said: “Both shows were extremely well received with our audiences and the cast loved doing them.” When it came to choosing a spring play for the group’s 50th anniversary year, the Vicar Of Dibley was “the obvious choice.”

This next production features some additional characters with Steve Edwards as Harry, David Anderson as Simon, Peter Tucknott as the Bishop, Laura Buck as Rosie, Helen Griffin as the Health Visitor and Hannah Buck as the model, to the Dibley family.

The group has been out over the last few weeks filming locally at Hellingly, Alfriston, Wilmington and Bodle Street, and making some special sequences that will be seen during the live productions.

Tickets are selling fast, so don’t delay, book your tickets today. Tickets are available online from www.polegatedramagroup.com or from Archers, telephone 01323 483348.