Unique poetry in stage show ahead of fringe festivals

Having created West End theatre hit Thunderbirds F.A.B, based on Gerry Anderson’s cult puppets, as well as numerous other productions and touring internationally with his Arts Council-funded theatre shows, Eastbourne based producer and writer Gavin Robertson is again taking to the stage.

He will be appearing as Spoken Word performer Greg Byron for one show only ahead of the Brighton Fringe Festival later this month, Edinburgh, and a trip to the US in autumn.

You can catch Slooshy Wordshow by Greg Byron on Wednesday May 10 at 7.30pm at Printers Playhouse - this is a premier of the show he will be taking on the road.

Recently Gavin was in the team that helped Tim Marriott produce Shellshock and then Mengele and he is also a teacher.

Although Gavin has made shows and worked with many creatives from Christian Slater to Ray Harryhausen, it’s the direct form of address that has appealed over the years, and his ideas have finally converged into a full one hour show with poems covering everything from Brexit to Trump.

Greg is his altar-ego, or Ziggy Stardust, a character he feels comfortable performing the lines he writes.

Having been described as a cross between John Cooper Clarke and Pam Ayres, his audience can expect some sarcasm and wit, alongside wistful wordplay. Gavin explains that he wanted to distance this style of performance from his theatre history. You can see examples of his poems at www.gregbyron.co.uk

He’ll also be sharing some 55 word stories, inspired by a competition run in an American newspaper. Tickets cost £9 on the door, or book online at wegottickets.com.