Unflinching and brave portrayal of a war criminal

It is 1979, a beach in Brazil, where a drowning man is washed ashore and then forced to face his past.

This is the intriguing startpoint of a new play which previews at Printers Playhouse next week. Mengele by Philip Wharam and Tim Marriott is a powerful exposition of one of the most notorious war criminals of all time.

Dr Josef Mengele, the infamous doctor of Auschwitz, avoided prosecution after the Second World War and escaped to South America, where he lived a full life. This provocative new drama imagines him on the beach where he ultimately had a stroke whilst swimming and sees him brought ashore by an enigmatic local woman, who cajoles, questions and finally confronts him.

The play was originally created as an education project at Eastbourne College with close advice and support from the Holocaust Educational Trust. Performed by Tim Marriott and Emma Zardow and with an atmospheric backdrop of cinematic images and primary evidence of the Nazis’ extermination camps, created by Matt Derbyshire of Smokescreen Visuals, Mengele promises to be powerfully challenging and dynamic.

Taking on such such a project is “a huge responsibility” and in preparation the production team spent four days in and around Auschwitz-Birkenau, something the group found to be “a hugely humbling and emotional experience.”

Mengele will premier at Printers Playhouse in Grove Road on Wednesday April 19 and Thursday April 20 at 7.45pm, on Friday April 21 at 6.15pm and Saturday April 22 at 7.45pm. Tickets are available from www.wegottickets.com or in person at Printers Playhouse.

