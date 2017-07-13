TV soap star joins the cast of Eastbourne panto

The streets of Eastbourne will be paved with gold later this year as Eastbourne Theatre’s produce their annual pantomime, the classic tale of Dick Whittington and His Cat, and casting for the Devonshire Park Theatre show has just been announced!

TV soap star Todd Carty will play the villainous King Rat, on a mission with his vile vermin to cause mayhem and havoc as Dick and his cat strive to make their fortune.

Todd has appeared in Eastbourne previously, playing at the Congress Theatre as Patsy in the 2011 UK tour of Spamalot, and has also played King Rat in pantomime in the past so has truly honed his nasty grin and wicked laugh in readiness to encourage the booing in Eastbourne!.

Although no stranger to pantomime, Todd is best known for his TV characters Mark Fowler in BBC’S Eastenders which he played for 13 years from 1990 and PC Gabriel Kent in ITV’s The Bill from 2002 – 2005, also as a child actor playing Tucker in both Grange Hill and Tucker’s Luck for BBC in the 1970s and 1980s.

More recently Todd joined the fourth series of Dancing on Ice for ITV1 as a guest skater.

Todd joins the team that brought the successful Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to the Devonshire Park last year in what proved to be Eastbourne Theatres most popular pantomime to date.

This year Dick Whittington audiences can expect yet more stunning stage effects, glittering costumes, impressive sets and sensational live music as the team aim yet higher still to express their pantomime values of bringing Eastbourne traditional yet exciting family fun performances brimming with talent.

From the streets of London to a white knuckle trip across the ocean to Morocco, come and join Todd as King Rat, Dick Whittington, his acrobatic cat and a whole host of fabulous characters including the return of Eastbourne favourites Martyn Knight as Sarah the Cook and comedian Tucker as her son Idle Jack for the adventure of a lifetime.

Tickets are already on sale for Dick Whittington and His Cat from Friday 8 December 2017 until Sunday 14 January 2018 at the Devonshire Park Theatre, the Sussex home of pantomime and are priced from £12 - £23.50 with concessions, children, schools and group discounts available.

To book online and secure your seats visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk where you can also reserve your show programme in advance! For more information, or to book by phone, call Box Office on 01323 412000.