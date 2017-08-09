Tough news for Eastbourne’s theatre audience

Last week, local theatre was struck a jarring and chastening blow. Talking Scarlet, a close working partner of Eastbourne Theatres, folded through financial difficulties.

Is it a fable for our times? Kevin Anderson caught up with founder and director Patric Kearns, to talk past, present and future.

Patric, take us back to the start. “In 2001 I was a jobbing actor with very little work. A friend, Ben Roddy, suggested I speak to his dad, who had a company called Big Dog Productions. Talking Scarlet emerged. We split very amicably five years later and I kept the name.”

What was your purpose and philosophy? “The play’s the thing, and we tried to put on plays that were considered significant. But audiences in the provinces don’t always want to see ‘significant’ plays, so we would also produce distinctly average thrillers, which then sold really well!

“We took Boeing Boeing to Hong Kong and The Wind in the Willows to Hong Kong and Singapore. There are other plays to be incredibly proud of: The Deep Blue Sea, A Day In The Death Of Joe Egg, Accidental Death Of An Anarchist, Noises Off, Equus, Waiting For Godot, Educating Rita, What The Butler Saw, Dealer’s Choice and Blithe Spirit.”

“We also took a risk on new plays, always daunting, and we produced some world and national premieres.”

Your story is entwined with Eastbourne Theatres? “Yes. Our relationship really started in 2012 with our first thriller season. We have produced such a season or something similar ever since, until this year when we co-produced One Man, Two Guvnors, which was originally my idea. And we have brought various other shows to the DPT over the years.”

These are sobering times. Lift the mood for a moment, Pat, and throw me a lighter anecdote. “Too many funny stories, most of them unprintable! But I’m known as a bit of a joker, so hiding in the trunk for the whole of Act 2 in our production of Rope has to be up there.”

So what has gone wrong, and why? “A couple of plays recently just didn’t sell and we were due a Drama Season in a large provincial venue where ticket sales were very poor. There has in the last year been an unprecedented downturn in ticket sales generally.

“Theatres and local authorities must take a greater risk and pay for productions to visit their theatres. Only paying companies a split of the box office means the Visiting Manager can lose a fortune. Nationally, our current society places little value on the Arts in general. Some local authorities fund the general running costs of a theatre as they do a library or a swimming pool. However, they do not provide enough money to programme the theatres properly. You wouldn’t build the library or the pool without the books or the water! That’s the model we use for theatre and it’s failing miserably.”

Where next? “Nothing definite yet. talking Scarlet almost certainly won’t return. I’m writing two pantomimes, in Brighton and in Lincoln where I am the Dame. After that I might become an astronaut, a politician or possibly a theatre critic!”