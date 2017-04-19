Top marks for Len and Lance’s shows

A familiar face and a familiar voice from Strictly Come Dancing are coming to Eastbourne when Len Goodman and Lance Ellington both perform at the Winter Garden separately this summer.

Len Goodman heads here with the Len Philips Big Band on June 11 at 3pm. Regulars on BBC R2, this all-star 17 piece band is joined by Len Goodman in a celebration of the Palais, Dance Hall and Ballroom sounds, with plenty of anecdotes along the way.

Lance Ellington is the often heard voice behind many of Strictly dance routines, and he brings his new show which celebrates his father in Lance Ellington Sings Ellington, and more on Friday 19 May, from 7.30pm.

Ellington is the only son of legendary jazz personality and bandleader Ray Ellington who, along with his group performed on the celebrated Goon Show.

Lance made his own path in the music world winning the 1977 New Faces show and achieved a successful recording career, performing all over the world and working with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry including Sting, Robbie Williams, Michael Jackson and George Michael.

In this new show musical memories of his father are visited by renditions of Ray’s most famous songs accompanied by several of Lance’s own jazz compositions taken from his album Aspects Of Ellington; also featured are some of the Duke Ellington jazz standards he’s sung on Strictly Come Dancing.

For ticket prices and to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk