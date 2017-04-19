Top comedian in Eastbourne gig

Jason Manford is here with his new Work In Progress show, ahead of a major national tour in 2018, which promises to feature a wealth of comedy anecdotes, misunderstandings and audience banter delivered with Jason’s likeable charm and teasingly intelligent wit.

He will perform at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on October 5 at 7.30pm - tickets cost £17 from 01323 802020 or visit royalhippodrome.com

It’s been a busy few years for Jason but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit

Jason was born on May 26 1981 in Salford, Lancashire. He is an English writer, comedian, actor, radio and television presenter of Irish descent. He began his career in 1999, while working at the Buzz Comedy Club upstairs at the Southern Hotel in Chorlton, Manchester. Jason was collecting glasses when a performer didn’t arrive for an evening set, Jason, who was 17 at the time, stepped in to fill the gap, an event which marked the beginning of his comedy career. Six gigs later he was crowned The City Life North West Comedian of the Year.

Jason supports Manchester City FC and has a season ticket with his dad and three brothers. He cites Billy Connolly as the first comedian he saw when he was nine years old - the very first inspiration for him to become a comedian.

He has a love for family friendly entertainers like Eric Morecambe, Tommy Cooper and Les Dawson. Later on comics like Jasper Carrott and Dave Allen influenced Jason, but it wasn’t until he saw Peter Kay he decided to have a go himself.

After winning several smaller awards, Jason was nominated for the Perrier Award in Edinburgh in 2005 for his show Urban Legends, a stand up show about those stories that always seem to happen to a friend of a friend. Jason did the comedy clubs of the UK, including the Comedy Store and Jongleurs and did many gigs abroad as far a field as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and China.

Appearances on Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You, (BBC One), QI (BBC Two) and The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1) have all helped establish Jason as a nationally known comic.