Tinkerbell and Peter Pan back having fun

Half-term family fun doesn’t get more magical than Return To Neverland at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre - there are still performances on Friday and Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Peter Pan and Tinkerbell are struggling to keep the spirit of Neverland alive. Over the last thirty years the magic in Neverland has rapidly decreased, leaving Peter Pan and The Lost Boys grounded and Captain Hook and his crew docked. With nothing to fight for and no adventures to be had, Neverland has come to a standstill with no hope of a revival... or is there? With a little manipulation a secret is revealed that may not only save the island but create more power than Neverland has ever seen before. Will it end up in the right hands? Or will this be the end of Neverland for good? With twists in the tales and shocking reveals, the forgotten world of Neverland is about to have its first adventure in years.

Tickets £16.50 and more details from www.royalhippodrome.com.