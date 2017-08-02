Tickets on sale for Rob Brydon’s new show coming to Eastbourne

Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 4) for comedy star Rob Brydon who comes to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre on Thursday November 16, at 8pm, with his new show Rob Brydon: I Am Standing Up.

Eastbourne Theatres Artistic Director Chris Jordan said: “It’s brilliant news that we’ve got such a great comic coming to the Devonshire Park this November. We are expecting to be very busy on the phones and of course the internet when the show goes on sale on Friday morning at 10am.”

Rob Brydon MBE is perhaps best known for the television shows Gavin and Stacey, Would I Lie To You? and The Trip series with Steve Coogan as well as Marion and Geoff, Human Remains, Little Britain, The Rob Brydon Show, Best of Men, Gangster Granny and Q.I.

His film work includes The Huntsman : Winter’s War, Cinderella and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Last year in London’s West End he starred opposite Sir Kenneth Branagh in The Painkiller. Other theatre credits include Future Conditional at The Old Vic and A Chorus of Disapproval at The Harold Pinter Theatre.

This is Rob’s first stand up show since his sell out national tour and West End run of 2009. Rob’s live shows are famed for his warm persona with a hilarious edge - who knows if the ‘small man in a box’ will make an appearance, or his legendary Michael Caine and Sean Connery impersonations? There’s only one way to find out..

Tickets on sale from 10am at the box office call 01323 412000, in person at the Devonshire Park Theatre or online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk