Tickets now on sale for an evening of comedy in June

Stand up comedy comes to Stone Cross Memorial Hall on Saturday June 3 featuring eight top class comedians who have won acclaim locally as well as on the London circuit.

Rebekka Turner, James McDonnell, Ken Langfield, Dave Fensom, Tandy Houghton, Michael Mooney and Wayne Lawrence all feature in this cavalcade of laughter.

Rebekkah has been part of hundreds of comedy gigs and has already made a name for herself with her wordplay and eccentricity - she also does the occasional impression such as Su Pollard, Julie Walters, and Audrey Hepburn.

The evening is hosted by Robbie Laing and proves to be a terrific night. So if you want to de-stress and forget the election build-up, with plenty of laughter, then join the fun at Stone Cross.

There will be a licensed bar and the doors open from 7pm. Advance booking recommended and tickets are just £8, available online at www.havenplayers.com or telephone 01323 767816.