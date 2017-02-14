Thrilling award-winning play full of powerful tense drama

Middle Ground Theatre Company this week bring powerful courtroom thriller The Verdict by Barry Reed to Eastbourne.

Clive Mantle and Jack Shepherd lead this full cast of familiar television faces to explore at what price comes the truth.

Frank Galvin is a washed up lawyer and an alcoholic. He is presented with a last chance to redeem himself when he is given a malpractice case that no one thinks he can win. Up against the unforgiving medical establishment and Catholic Church, he courageously refuses an out of court settlement, believing it is negligence that has condemned a young mother. Smelling a cover up, he takes the case and the entire legal system to court.

Clive Mantle has been a household favourite for over three decades, with regular roles in hit television series Robin Of Sherwood, The Vicar Of Dibley, Game of Thrones, Casualty and Holby City.

Jack Shepherd is a celebrated actor with a distinguished career in theatre, television and film spanning over fifty years. His awards include a Laurence Olivier Theatre Award. He is probably best known for his portrayal of D.S. Charles Wycliffe in the popular TV series Wycliffe.

Book for performances from February 14-18 at the Devonshire Park Theatre at 7.45pm (matinees at 2.30pm) on 01323 412000 or www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Tickets £15.50 – £21.50, discounts available.