Thriller season chills at Devonshire Park

Eastbourne’s Victorian playhouse the Devonshire Park is the perfect setting for a ghost story, and the Emlyn Williams’ chiller Trespass heads there from June 13–17 for a deliciously unnerving night of atmospheric chills.

Audiences might be left peering over their shoulders and wondering just what is lurking in the shadows after seeing this brand new revival of a little performed ghost story from the pen of one of Britain’s most successful writers of the 20th Century.

The cast of nine includes Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), Judy Buxton (On the Up), and Eastbourne favourites Michelle Morris and David Callister.

Is it really possible to bring a loved-one back from the dead? Christine certainly believes so and has already engaged various mediums and clairvoyants in unsuccessful attempts to restore her recently departed and much loved husband back to her.

Undeterred by failure, she has now invited Saviello, an Italian medium with a reassuring record of success. But is he what, and who he appears to be? And what about his down-to-earth ‘manager’ Mrs Amos?

In Trespass, Emlyn Williams explores some unusual aspects of the supernatural, but be warned, this production may well have you looking carefully around your bedroom before you reach out for the light switch... and just what was that noise?

Emlyn Williams wrote many plays include The Corn is Green, Accolade and the brilliantly chilling Night Must Fall, which played to packed houses at the Devonshire Park last summer.

Nightly performances at 7.45pm, Wednesday and Saturday 2.30pm matinees. Tickets are priced from £15.50, to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.