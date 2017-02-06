This “cracking” new panto had its audiences entertained

Hailsham Theatres have produced another cracking panto. The cast, script and songs had the audience toe tapping, booing and clapping along right from the start.

The effervescent Fairy Flora (Natalie Dardashti) casts a spell to help the King and Queen charmingly portrayed by Peter Bowers and Joanne Whatley teach spoilt party-loving son - Prince Frederick regally played by Marie Saxby - to start acting responsibly. But the Prince is banished from the palace, until he has ‘grown up’. Setting off through the forest with his friend Frankie (Emma Taylor), he discovers the girl of his dreams locked in a tall tower. The long locked protagonist Rapunzel was beautifully played by Emile Turk.

The malevolent Witch Gothel (Diane Morris) basked in her boos, determined that the path of true love will not run smoothly, keeping Rapunzel captive. Gothel’s hare-brained henchmen, Curly and Bob, (Mike Cotton and Ian Ward) had perfect comic timing.

The outrageous Dame Beatrix Bouffant (Rob Taylor) had ample puns and couture frocks whilst trying to woo the Captain of the Guard (Dave Williams) who fights of the advances.

An impressive set designed by Joanna Westwood was eye catching and scene transitions worked well. The colourful costumes were dazzling and coordinated with slick choreography, strong singing along with the upbeat tempo from the band led by musical director Judith Brooke. By Gareth Jones.

