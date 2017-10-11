The voice behind so many of those best-loved songs

Dr Hook Starring Dennis Locorriere is coming to the Devonshire Park Theatre on Sunday (October 15) as part of his Timeless world tour - this promises to be a night packed with the biggest and best loved Dr Hook songs.

The auditorium will resonate with the sound of unforgettable lyrics such as “when you’re in love with a beautiful woman you watch your friends” and of course “Sylvia’s mother says Sylvia’s too busy” when the original voice of Dr Hook performs the songs many of us grew up with.

From the very beginnings of Dr Hook to the height of the band’s success, Dennis was the unmistakable voice of the biggest hits and best loved songs. Receiving more than 70 Platinum and Gold Discs, Dr Hook have reached legendary status.

Reviving special memories with classics such as Sexy Eyes, A Little Bit More, Sharing The Night Together, The Cover Of Rolling Stone and Queen Of The Silver Dollar, don’t miss the opportunity to hear these timeless songs live.

The band were formed in Union City, New Jersey in 1968, when young singer/songwriter Dennis teamed up with Alabama-born country-rocker Ray Sawyer. The band enjoyed initial success at the start of their career with novelty songs, but went onto develop a disco-influenced soft rock. Famed for their crazed onstage antics the band became one of the most popular music acts and their songs endure today still receiving plenty of radio airplay.

Dennis was lead singer with Dr Hook until 1985; he now tours the world with this solo band and returns to Eastbourne following a memorable performance at the Congress Theatre back in 2010. Tickets from £30; book on 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.