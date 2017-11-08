The Tucker Two looking forward to panto season

A local Eastbourne-based comic will fulfil a childhood dream this Christmas when he appears on stage with Todd Carty, the actor who gave him his stage and nick-name Tucker.

The duo will perform together in family pantomime Dick Whittington And His Cat at the Devonshire Park Theatre from December 8 until January 14.

Paul Jenkins was christened Tucker at school back in the early 1980’s when Grange Hill was the must-see show for youngsters, and classmates realised that class clown Paul shared the surname with the loveable cheeky boy Tucker Jenkins.

It’s a moniker which Tucker kept - even using it as his stage name. His career began as a Pontins Blue Coat and since then he’s developed his own brand of comedy which has taken him all over the world and seen him perform in major theatres and arenas supporting artists including George Benson, Smokey Robinson, Paul Anka, The Stylistics and Johnny Mathis.

Tucker said of playing opposite Todd: “I’m so excited that I get to share the stage with the actor who gave me my life-long nickname. It is going to be great – if my school mates could see me now eh? Well you never know they might - the show is on for five weeks so they had better make the effort!”

Although this will be the first time that Tucker and Todd will officially work together, they shared the pantomime stage before when Todd surprised Tucker back in 2012.

Many will remember Todd for his long-running TV characters Mark Fowler in EastEnders which he played for 13 years, PC Gabriel Kent in The Bill, as a child actor playing Tucker in both Grange Hill and Tucker’s Luck in the 1970s and 1980s. And of course who can forget the entertaining stint in Dancing on Ice as a celebrity skater in 2009?

Todd is no stranger to the Eastbourne stage and he takes the role of King Rat: “I’ve been here in The Business of Murder, and in Spamalot. I surprised Eastbourne’s own Tucker here, on that infamous last night of the panto when anarchic things happen, and I did did the same two years ago to Brian Caprun, who had been my teacher from Grange Hill – and now here I am two years later doing a full run!

“The theatre is lovely, a unique place. What I noticed when I did those pop-up guest appearances was how knowledgeable your panto audience is. There were quite evidently a huge proportion of regulars, and I gather very many of them actually book their seats a year ahead. For the actors, that’s brilliant because the audience engages with you and gives you so much back. I’m sure the intimacy of the theatre helps, compared with perhaps a larger, more modern arena which might feel a bit sterile. The Devonshire Park audiences won’t let you off the hook. And nor should they!”

The rest of the cast includes Martyn Knight as Sarah the Cook and Tucker’s right hand Dame, Katherine Glover as Dick Whittington, Felicity Morris as Cat and Francesca Leyland as Alice Fitzwarren.

Tickets priced from £14.50 - to book visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000.