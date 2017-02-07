The pig that dared to dream - it’s Babe at Devonshire Park

Adapted from Dick King-Smith’s much-loved children’s novel which inspired the Oscar-winning 1995 film, Babe, The Sheep-Pig will be brought to life on stage in an enchanting new production.

Featuring stunning puppetry, an original score and charming ‘baa-ber sheep’ quartet, Babe and the residents of Hogget’s Farm will visit Eastbourne from February 23-26 as part of a major UK Tour.

Meet the lovable Babe in a heart-warming tale of friendship, adventure and bravery as he and the other characters are brought to life by beautiful hand-crafted puppets and costumes.

When Babe arrives at the farm he is taken in by trusty sheep-dog Fly, and soon discovers a talent for herding. With the help of his adopted Mum, the polite piglet wins over the most suspicious of sheep. But can a small pig make it in a dog’s world, and when his farmyard friends are in trouble can Babe save the day?

Dick King-Smith’s The Sheep-Pig was first published in 1983, and has been translated into 15 languages, as well as winning King-Smith the Guardian Children’s Fiction Award. In 1995 it was adapted for the big screen as film Babe, which received huge critical and box office success. It was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won one for Best Visual Effects, as well as winning the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy.

Tickets from £15.50n book at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call on 01323 412000.