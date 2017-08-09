The laughs keep coming during a season of comedy for Eastbourne

Residents and visitors to Eastbourne will find all the stand-up comedy they could possible want at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre this Autumn.

It’s stand up comedy season at the RHT from October to December with some of the best names in stand-up comedy from stage and screen.

The season kicks off with Jason Manford and his Work In Progress show on Thursday October 5. He comes ahead of his national tour in 2018, which promises to feature a wealth of comedy anecdotes, misunderstandings and audience banter delivered with Jason’s likeable charm and teasingly intelligent wit. Jason has been the star of TV shows like Sunday Night At The Palladium, Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, QI and The Royal Variety Performance, all of which have all helped establish Jason as a nationally known comic.

On Saturday October 14 Mock The Week’s Gary Delaney comes to Eastbourne with his stand-up show Something About Gary. He thinks a good joke should be like a drunk Glaswegian - short and punchy. He loves each and every gag, and you can’t help but be carried away by his infectious charm.

On Saturday November 4, there’s a taste of Scottish comedy with Danny Bhoy and his Make Something Great Again For Stronger Better Future Tomorrow Together. Then on November 10, something slightly different delivered by one of the UK’s leading comedians; Ruby Wax brings her tour, Frazzled to Eastbourne. Her new best-selling book, A Mindfulness Guide For The Frazzled is the basis for her discussion.

On December 11 the theatre welcomes Ed Bryne on his tour Spoiler Alert. Currently previewing at the Edinburgh Festival, this tour promises to make you laugh from start to finish, as he examines the questions: Is life that bad or have we good reason to complain about it?

The season then concludes as it started with another visit by Jason Manford on December 16 with his final Work In Progress, by which stage the show will probably resemble the finished product he then takes around the country. Tickets for these shows and events start from just £16 each and are available from the box office on 01323 80 20 20 or at www.royalhippodrome.com