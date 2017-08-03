The glorious and enduring appeal of Motown’s music

Celebrating over 50 years of the record label that became a music genre all of its own, Motown’s Greatest Hits – How Sweet It Is brings the hits to the Winter Garden, Eastbourne, on Friday August 18 for the ultimate party.

You’ll be Dancing On The Ceiling with songs from artistes such as Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and many more.

This show will feature all the Motown favourite classics from Reach Out I’ll Be There, Walk Away Renee, I Can’t Help Myself, Going Loco in Acapulco, My Girl, Ain’t Too Proud To Beg, Papa Was A Rolling Stone, and Get Ready, to I heard It Through The Grapevine, Sir Duke, The Tracks Of My Tears, Dancing On The Ceiling, This Old Heart Of Mine and I Want You Back.

The show starts at 7.30pm; tickets £21 - £24.50, book through box office on 01323 412000 or online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.