The Dad’s Army characters we all love brought to life in new show

Dad’s Army, the timeless and brilliant comedy beloved by so many is given a fresh breath of life in acclaimed theatre production Dad’s Army Radio Hour.

The show comes to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre for a limited run of three performances from Friday November 17 until Saturday November 18.

Between them David Benson and Jack Lane take on the herculean task of recreating all these iconic characters live on stage for a radio performance of the original scripts. Written by Jimmy Perry and David Croft, the original show ran from 1968-1977 on BBC TV, and was adapted for radio by Harold Snoad and Michael Knowles. This acclaimed theatre production takes two classic episodes and relives the genius once again for a ‘radio transmission’.

Dad’s Army follows the antics of the Home Guard in the fictional town Walmington-on-Sea which was set on the Sussex Coast; there are lots of references to Eastbourne in the original show as it’s the closest town to ‘Walmington’ and where Captain Mainwaring was educated.

Close your eyes and the vocal impersonations are so uncannily accurate you’ll believe that Captain Mainwaring is standing there filled with as much pomposity as ever, that Private Walker is itching for practise to be over to return to the bootlegging business, and that Private Pike’s neck is itching under that burgundy scarf.

It takes a brave actor to take on these beloved characters but the reviews have been unanimous in their praise on the level of accuracy that these experienced actors bring to each role. The setting is simple and allows the brilliant writing of this classic comedy to be fully appreciated.

David Benson is known to many for his brilliant one man show based on the life and times of actor and comedian Kenneth Williams in Think No Evil of Us, while Jack Lane recently trod the boards at the Devonshire Park in show Wisdom Of A Fool which focussed on another iconic character, Norman Wisdom.

Evening performances at 7.45pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets priced at £19.50; to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk