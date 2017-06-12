The Comedy of Errors is EODS summer offering

2017 is a busy time for Eastbourne Operatic and Dramatic Society as it celebrates 110 years.

Apart from the refurbished centre on Seaside, the EODS website has been updated and refined, providing user-friendly access to members of the public. The full history of EODS, photographs and information about forthcoming events can all be found at www.eastbourneshows.co.uk

As part the anniversary year EODS have just concluded a successful festival, but now comes the turn of annual favourite – the openair Shakespeare at the Italian Gardens at Holywell.

With a desire to constantly improve the experience of theatregoers, EODS made big changes to their outdoor production last year with new marquees providing better sight lines and an expanded and professional lighting rig to enhance the performance. Old customs remain however, with EODS continuing to provide a magnificent selection of home-made cakes alongside tea, coffee, wine and beer.

This year sees the thespians taking The Comedy of Errors to the beautiful seafront location. Egeon has just 24 hours to find his missing twin together with his twin servant, or face death under Duke Solinus. Unbeknownst to anyone, both sets of identical twins find themselves in Ephesus, inevitably leading to a series of wild mishaps. Expect drama, music, laughter and much more.

The Italian Gardens are situated below Helen Gardens above the Holywell café. Performances nightly at 7.30 pm July 26 to August 5 - no performance Sunday July 30. All audience seating is undercover.

Tickets priced between £13 and £18 available online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or by calling 01323 412000.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.