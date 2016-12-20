Thank you Mr Walliams for letting Eastbourne be the first with Hippo

A world premiere for Eastbourne: David Walliams brings his freshly written and cleverly engaging First Hippo on the Moon to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, for an enjoyable festive-season run.

Hippos at the Hippodrome: you wait all these years, and two turn up at once. The pompous and presumptuous Hercules, backed by lots of whizzy technology, is destined to be First Hippo to set foot (hoof?) on the Moon, so he believes. But why shouldn’t Sheila - clumbering, gauche and humble in the jungle - have the same ambitions? David Walliams has created exactly the kind of story that’s ridiculous to sensible adults but makes perfect sense to seven-year-olds.

At first glance the bright and caricatured creatures appear slightly more Maurice Sendak than Lion King, but as the action unfolds, they are all endearing, rather cuddly - well, perhaps not the porcupines - and above all they are best of friends. And that, as it turns out, is the moral of the story.

The demands on those wonderful, resourceful people called actors seem to increase year on year. Act, sing, dance - check. Play an instrument and be an actor-musician - check. But now every second show seems to demand actor-puppeteers, and First Hippo is the latest. Thankfully, the company has enlisted five talented performers who are flexible in every sense. In fact, they absolutely act their paws off.

The five “characters” are beautifully created and manipulated after the War Horse fashion. Trampling through the stage jungle does create the occasional obstacle, but the moves are clever and often quite subtle. On Friday’s opening performance, the little people who are, of course, the target audience of Les Petits Theatre sat entranced as Sniff and Scratch, the porcupines, screwed up their courage for a giant leap, and they gurgled with approval as Sheila squeezed her bottom into an impossibly tight home-made rocket.

Alice Bounce gets into the character of Sheila in more senses than one, playing the role sympathetically and convincingly from inside an enormous fat-suit. Owen Jenkins nicely conveys the shy and ungainly giraffe Keith, and Rosie Nicholls stands out with both movement and vocals as Derek the Ostrich, the brains behind the animals’ moon mission. Porcupines Dominic Allen and Caroline Bowman complete the cast with lots of delightful scurrying.

All the humour is suitably juvenile, of course, and squeaky clean. Actually, you need only sprinkle a script with words like “poo” and “bum” to reduce your target audience to helpless laughter. Walliams, though, takes it a good deal further: our heroine Hippo needs fuel to propel the rocket, and guess what, the required propellant is purest poo! All the animals, err, contribute their very best, but there is still a shortfall. An appeal goes out to the audience, but thankfully a friendly passing elephant comes up with the goods. “People think it’s poo,” whispered one six-year-old sideways, “but it’s only brown bean-bags really!” Phew.

Lift-off achieved, Sheila is then locked in a race against the odious Hercules to land first - a superbly choreographed sequence which is one of the show’s highlights, with a huge and very credible Moon looming up out of the darkness in centre stage. I need hardly tell you who wins.

Indeed, Hercules is left stranded - a rather cruel touch - as Sheila returns in triumph to celebrate the success of teamwork and true friendship. “It isn’t about where you’re going,” declares the happy Hippo finally, and slightly ungrammatically. “It’s about who you’re going there with!”

And the point is happily and effectively made. David Walliams looks to have a winner here in most respects. It isn’t flawless. While the creative team - under directors Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell - have worked with terrific skill and imagination to get the show to performance, it still feels a little like a book levered off the page. It is the sort of vividly illustrated story-book that you’d happily sit reading together with your young children. As a stage show, it would benefit from a bit more audience participation. And you don’t particularly leave the theatre humming the songs, which are enjoyable and breezily delivered but not memorable.

But these are quibbles. Mr Walliams, you have the public vote, and the stalls in the Hippodrome were noisily and merrily full. For our youngest theatre-goers, the First Hippo on the Moon is a bundle of fun; and thank you for letting Eastbourne be first to share the fun. By Kevin Anderson.

