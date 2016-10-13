Tender but truthful tale of love and family relationships

A brand new play which previously debuted in London is on its way to Eastbourne.

Beacons will be presented by The Green Room Productions at the Lamb Theatre on October 26-29.

This is a captivating three-hander play about the power of love and the importance of family.

Julie sells ice cream on the cliffs at Beachy Head and searches for love online. Her friend Bernard walks the clifftops and can’t seem to settle. When sixteen-year-old Skye arrives for the summer and decides to stay, the lives of all three become unexpectedly entwined. But when memory takes hold, will their buried fears force them apart? Tabitha Mortiboy’s magical new play tells of love, loss and midnight ice cream sundaes under the starlit skies of the South Downs.

Written by Tabitha Mortiboy, Beacons is a brand new play for 2016 which previously debuted at The Park Theatre in London. This is an exciting opportunity for The GRP and a chance for the people of Eastbourne to see a play written about their home town.

One reviewer after the London run said: “It is one of those plays which makes you think, question human relationships, and makes you excited about the future of new writing” while The Stage said it was “infused with a gently persuasive tenderness.”

Performances at 7.30pm. Tickets £11 from www.thegreenroomproductions.co.uk or www.thelittleboxoffice.com.