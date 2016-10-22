Taut and gripping thriller is a new take on a gothic horror

Marking the bicentenary of its creation, gothic horror Frankenstein is reimagined on the Devonshire Park Theatre stage from November 17-19.

Blackeyed Theatre, in association with South Hill Park, reveal this new stage adaptation of Mary Shelley’s masterpiece set in Geneva, 1816, where Victor Frankenstein obsesses in pursuit of the elixir of life itself.

Frankenstein at the Devonshire Park Theatre SUS-161019-150902001

But nothing can prepare him for what he creates, and so begins this gripping adventure. Adapted by John Ginman, who penned Blackeyed Theatre’s 2013 production of Dracula, this world premiere fuses bold storytelling, live music, puppetry and stunning theatricality. A unique feature is the use of Bunraku-style puppetry to portray The Creature. Perfected by Yvonne Stone (Warhorse, His Dark Materials), the 6’4” puppet, which needs three people to manipulate it, adds an exciting new dimension.

Director Eliot Giuralarocca says “It’s a taut, gripping thriller, an exciting gothic fairy tale for grown-ups and a morality play all rolled into one. It’s always a daunting challenge to attempt to breathe new life into a classic but with a wonderful ensemble cast and a fusion of bold storytelling, music, sound and Bunraku-style puppetry I’m hoping we can bring Mary Shelley’s gothic fairy tale kicking and screaming into life!”

Tickets from £15.50 at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.

