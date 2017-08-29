Taking on the might of Whitney Houston in acclaimed production

It seems interest in pop diva Whitney Houston has never been higher and this month the Royal Hippodrome Eastbourne presents an acclaimed live concert honouring the incredible talent and music unleashed on the world in 1985.

This production, from Showtime Australia and at the theatre on Sunday September 10 at 7.30pm, is far more than just a tribute night - it is a full production with amazing staging, dancers and a complete journey through the world of Whitney Houston.

The Greatest Love Of All features the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids who is accompanied by a fabulous six-piece live band and dancers in a beautifully crafted production.

The two-hour show will take its audience on a heartfelt musical journey through Houston’s greatest hits including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, Run to You, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, Greatest Love of All, I’m Every Woman, Exhale (Shoop Shoop) and more.

South African singer Belinda Davids has the hard task of performing Houston’s biggest pop hits and iconic ballads live. In addition to having a voice described as “jaw-droppingly similar” to the star, Davids acknowledges that Houston is her personal idol and was the original inspiration for her own career when she began singing professionally at the age of 14.

“I want people to come and remember Whitney when she was at the top of her game and when she was fabulous”, she said.

Directed by Johnny Van Grinsven and launched in 2013, the show has already wowed audiences across the US, Canada, Europe, South Africa, Asia, UAE, Australia and New Zealand.

Darren Weir from the Royal Hippodrome commented: “This is an Eastbourne first for this show. Having met with other theatre programmers who have had this show at their venues, they have all said how amazing the production is and have booked it again for this tour. They already report that the majority of people who saw it the first time have booked to see it again - it is that good.”

Tickets cost from £29.50 and are available from box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com