Taking on role made famous by Audrey Hepburn in classic thriller

In 1967 Audrey Hepburn played the role of Susy in the film adaptation of Frederick Knott’s classic thriller Wait Until Dark, gaining nominations for both Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actress.

The story, often ranked as one of the top 100 scariest films of all time, is now back on stage at the Devonshire Park Theatre from August 24 until September 2. And the heroine Susy? Karina Jones will step into her shoes to recreate the terror of the character’s intense and suffocating experience.

Set amid the social turbulence of 1960s London, the play follows the story of Susy, a blind woman who, left alone in her apartment, becomes the victim of an elaborate scam hatched by a group of conmen. Susy is left to fend for herself, and eventually finds a way to turn the tables on the conmen and give them a taste of life in the dark.

Karina has an extensive range of theatre, TV and radio credits to her name and is an international aerial circus performer and trained belly dancer! Karina has worked with National Theatre of Wales, The Roundhouse Camden, the Half Moon, Citizens Theatre Glasgow, the Tron, Frantic Assembly, Soho Theatre, Graeae and Paines Plough, and her credits include Soloparentpals.com (BBC Radio 4), The Vagina Monologues (Graeae) and Thomasina in Crystal Clear (Lowry Theatre), for which she was nominated for a Manchester Theatre Award.

Karina has a degenerative sight condition and is visually impaired. She is associate director of Invisible Flash Theatre Company and works as a visually impaired access consultant for many companies. She was part of the 2012 Paralympics Opening Ceremony team.

The talented cast also includes Jack Ellis (Best known as Jim Fenner in ITV’s Bad Girls and Harry Mason in Coronation Street) as Mike and Oliver Mellor (Dr Matt Carter in Coronation Street) as Sam Henderson.

The play is produced by The Original Theatre Company (producers of Night Must Fall) in association with Eastbourne Theatres.

Nightly performances at 7.45pm and Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets from £18-£25.50 - book on 01323 412000 or www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.