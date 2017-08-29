Sunshine fun not over for the kids as Milkshake! Live comes to town

Starring Milkshake! presenters Jen and David, Milkshake! Live – The Magic Storybook will unfold on the Devonshire Park Theatre stage for two entertaining daytime performances on Sunday September 10.

Set amongst Milkshake’s magical bookcase, this brand new live show is sure to amaze and delight children who will love to see their favourite characters from TV. The Milkshake! cast will be singing songs and sharing stories that audience members, young and old, will know and love.

Jen and David will be joined by Bob the Builder, Little Princess, Noddy, Fireman Sam, Shimmer & Shine, Pip from Pip Ahoy!, Winnie and Wilbur, Wissper, and Milkshake’s very own Milkshake! Monkey in this all singing, all dancing, musical masterpiece that will take audiences on a journey through the world’s favourite fairy tales.

Jen Pringle is one of the main presenters of Channel 5’s leading children’s TV strand Milkshake! Joining in 2006 Jen has also been heavily involved in script writing and choreography putting her considerable talents to good use, most recently in the brand new Milkshake! Summer Fun and Milkshake! Festive Fun series but also in the latest series of Milkshake! Bop Box.

As well as presenting, Jen is also a talented voice artist; she stars as Mummy Bear, Mrs Wolf and Granny Wolf in Peppa Pig, Wendy Witch and Jen Elf in Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom and narrated the first series of Milkshake! Monkey.

David Ribi was born and raised in Surrey, where he started performing at the age of 5. While training at the Royal Holloway University of London, David worked as a Musical Director in New York and Pennsylvania on shows such as High School Musical, Godspell and Annie Get Your Gun.

The newest member of the Milkshake! team, David enjoys singing and song writing and his favourite animal is a Beagle dog. Youngsters can join the fun with Jen and David in Milkshake! Live – The Magic Storybook at 11am or 3pm on Sunday September 10 at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

Tickets are priced at £16, Under-16s £14.50, and family ticket £56, available from www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or on 01323 412000.