Summer was made for shows like Don’t Dress For Dinner

Eastbourne Theatres has comedy lined up with the brilliant Don’t Dress For Dinner (May 23-27) at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

It might not be trendy or cutting edge, but it is funny and there’s no chance of leaving the theatre without laughing.

Marc Camoletti’s hilarious creation stars Olivier Award winning actress Sara Crowe (EastEnders, Four Weddings and a Funeral) and the brilliant farceurs Damian Williams (Birds Of A Feather, Being Tommy Cooper) and Ben Roddy (Absolutely Fabulous - The Movie, Boeing Boeing) who are joined by a superb supporting cast in this fast-paced farce.

For the uninitiated Don’t Dress for Dinner is a brilliantly funny comedy of misunderstandings and duplicity; Bernard has invited Suzy his gorgeous mistress for the weekend as his wife is away. He’s also invited his best friend Robert along as an alibi - and with a feast promised from chef Suzette what could possibly go wrong? Well, of course, everything.

As the ludicrous plot turns from the sublime to the ridiculous with increasing lunacy it promises an evening of break-neck speed hilarity. This glorious dance of misdirection and miscommunication from the author of Boeing Boeing is now in its 30th year and it’s an evening of hilarious confusion and sheer comedic perfection.

Tickets priced from £15.50. To book call 01323 412000 or go online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.