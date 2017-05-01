Summer laughs from the Bard’s comic romp

Originating from the Bard’s home county, The Festival Players Theatre Company - which performed Hamlet in nearby Alfriston last year - is soon to return to our area and will entertain with William Shakespeare’s colourful and hilarious production of The Merry Wives Of Windsor,

This riotous comedy will be performed in the village hall at East Dean on the afternoon of Sunday May 21 (2.45pm).

Presented in full costume by an all-male company, this is the most farcical of all of Shakespeare’s plays, full of intrigue and physical gags, and a summer feast of laughter.

The roguish and foolish knight Falstaff schemes to woo two married women to get his hands on their husbands’ money, but the wily Wives of Windsor are more than a match for him.

A cast of only six performers play multiple roles demanding quick costume changes, as well as doubling up as musicians and singers, with music that has been specially written by Johnny Coppin who has regularly toured the folk circuit with, among others, Phil Beer of multi-award winning acoustic group Show of Hands.

This is the start of a summer season tour for The Festival Players Theatre Company which over the next few months will perform 75 shows across England, Scotland, Wales, the Isles of Scilly, and as far afield as Belgium, Berlin, the Netherlands and Norway, and at an increasingly varied number of locations, from stately homes and castles to English village greens and halls, and at East Dean Village Hall cream teas will be available during the interval.

Seats £16.50 (£13.50 for seniors and juniors) available from the Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414 and online at www.crbo.co.uk/merrywives