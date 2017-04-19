Spy thriller is as relevant now as when Graham Greene first wrote it

“You should dream more, Mr. Wormold. Reality in our century is not something to be faced.”

So wrote Graham Greene in his spy thriller Our Man In Havana which tells the tale of a luckless vacuum cleaner salesman who gets sucked into a dirty world of espionage and double agents when the chance of helping out MI6 proves too good an offer to resist.

Now innovative theatre company Creative Cow brings an evening of hilarity and satire in this witty adaptation of what is know as one of Greene’s ‘entertainments,’ visiting venues around the UK following a hugely successful tour of another Greene popular classic Travels with my Aunt; this riotous play comes to Eastbourne between May 17-20.

Set in 1950’s Cuba, Our Man in Havana is a compelling and subversive play with many references to present day life, despite being created almost 60 years ago. Audiences will revel in Greene’s sending up of the intelligence services, including M16. At the centre of the play is Jim Wormold and there are many rich and colourful characters.

The storyline not only mirrors Greene’s own real life obsession with travelling, often to the most dangerous spots on the planet, but also other aspects of his life; his secret service work, his brushes with criminals, his constant itinerancy, among others.

Says actor and co-founder member of Creative Cow Theatre Company, Katherine Senior: “After the success we had with Greene’s Travels With My Aunt last year, the Greene estate offered us the rights to Our Man in Havana and we thought it the perfect accompanying piece to follow Travels.

We’re delighted to be bringing another popular Greene classic to Eastbourne and we know our audiences will love it. We’ve had great fun producing this clever adaptation by Clive Francis and he has been very much involved in the process.

“We feel we’ve taken the company to a new level with it - working with set, lighting and sound designers and a new team of actors to bring a fresh, new creativity adding to the audience experience.”

Evening performances are 7.45pm with Thursday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm; book at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.