Spooky Men are on song, on point and back on tour

Funny, thoughtful and in beautiful harmony, The Spooky Men’s Chorale will be lighting up Eastbourne on August 31 when the new tour stops off at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre

The Spooky Men’s Chorale are a group of Australian male singers. Most reside in the Blue Mountains region of New South Wales, but some are from Western Australia. Their repertoire consists largely of songs either written or arranged by their director Stephen Taberner, on topics ranging from power tools, to covers of ABBA songs. They also perform traditional Georgian music, a major influence on their compositions, harmonies and vocal style. The Spooky Men’s Chorale were created by Taberner and made their first appearance in August 2001 as part of an evening called “This was nearly my life” at Paddington Uniting Church, Sydney. Taberner claims he called up every man he knew who could sing and “taught them three songs, and asked them to show up wearing black and with an interesting hat.”

Renowned for a combination of bravado, humour and tenderness, the Spookies, in middle age, are more masters of their territory than ever before, with five critically-acclaimed albums under their belt. For their 2017 tour, they will revisit their much-loved back catalogue, with forays into immense Georgian anthems, tender arrangements of traditional and contemporary classics, and their own uniquely entertaining songs and choreography. The Guardian rated the group as “the standout sound of the season.”

Their last UK tour saw sell-out concerts at major venues and a whole raft of ecstatic festival audience reactions. Tickets cost £17, available on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.