Sooty, Sweep and Soo hit town with a little help from friends

After kicking off the festivities at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland in London this Christmas, Sooty is back in a brand-new show with guaranteed giggles for the whole family!

The feisty little yellow wonder will bring his tour to the Devonshire Park Theatre on Sunday March 26.

The show also gives families the opportunity to come down and meet Sooty and friends after the performance - but don’t expect best behaviour.

Direct from CITV, Sooty, Sweep and Soo head to town accompanied by TV’s Richard Cadell and special guest stars Butch and Ramsbottom.

Expect magic, music and mayhem, with audience participation - The Sooty Show is an unmissable treat for the whole family.

Of the brand new show, Richard said: “Sooty can’t wait to be back on tour! Not only will his fans be able to enjoy lots of laughs and fun with the nation’s favourite bear, Sooty and I will also be joined in action by his companions Sweep and Soo as the gang try to stage a talent show. Sooty’s got a new high-powered water pistol for this special occasion – bring your raincoats!”