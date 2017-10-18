Sister Act is next up for the talented members of HATS

Having dazzled already in The Sound Of Music, the members of Herstmonceux Amateur Theatrical Society are getting into those religious habits again as they prepare for their next production, the effervescent Sister Act.

The licence of this show to amateur societies is only available for a short amount of time as the professional production resumes touring again in the new year. HATS is one of just a few groups to get the chance to put on this show at present.

The show includes some bubbly bouncy musical numbers such as Sunday Morning fever, Spread The Love Around, and Take Me To Heaven, and focuses on the life of Deloris Van Cartier who has to reside in a convent much against her better judgement.

The show is on from Tuesday November 7 until Saturday November 11 and tickets are available from Caprice Hair Fashions, in Herstmonceux, The Malthouse, Herstmonceux, or Stevens and Carter in Hailsham.