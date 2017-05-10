Scarecrows in love

Scamp Theatre returns to the Devonshire Park Theatre with an imaginative production of children’s favourite The Scarecrows’ Wedding, by Julia Donaldson, which comes to Eastbourne direct from the West End next month.

This charming story of Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay and their interruped plans is an epic love story suitable for ages three plus. Performances on Tuesday June 20 at 1.20pm and 4.30pm, and Wednesday June 21 at 10.30am and 1.30pm. Tickets priced at £12 available on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.