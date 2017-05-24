Roy Hudd back in Eastbourne for Music Hall

The British Music Hall Society is returning to the Royal Hippodrome Eastbourne for its third Day By The Sea on Saturday June 3.

It is “delighted” to announced that straight from appearing in TV’s Broadchurch is the Society’s president Roy Hudd OBE who will be kicking off proceedings for the all-day event.

Roy - who celebrated his 81st birthday in May - was due to star in the touring play Waiting For God early this spring and was set to perform then in Eastbourne. Sadly, he had to pull out of the tour on doctor’s advice, but the good news is that Roy is now much better and will be appearing at in the Music Hall Society’s Day By The Sea even though he is not billed on the publicity.

Also appearing will be the much loved Irish comedian Jimmy Cricket who is a real Eastbourne favourite, as well as the 60’s chart-topper Helen Shapiro, who had such success with Walking Back To Happiness, and will be chatting about her career with Edward Thomas.

Singer Marilyn Hill Smith will also take part in the day: she has notched up more than 105 appearances on Radio 2’s Friday Night Is Music Night and received rave reviews when she played The Mother Abbess in the recent tour of The Sound Of Music, which played the Congress.

Also ever-popular is comedian Don Maclean whom some people will remember from BBC TV’s Crackerjack.

Sue Daveney, Peter John, Steve Barclay and The New Foxtrot Serenaders are also in the line-up.

The doors open at 10am and Roy Hudd will introduce it at 10.30am. There will be a music hall show, interviews, archive film, music, comedy, magic, a seven piece dance band and, to close, a two hour variety show. The event ends at 7pm.

Tickets are just £28 for the whole day.