Rollicking fun with adventure

Critically acclaimed Gonzo Moose are back with another rip-roaring comedy adventure, The Thing That Came From Over There!

Inspired by the horror movies of the 1950s, this is a fast-paced rollicking ride, mixing paranoia, suspense and hilariously gruesome deaths.

It’s set in 1912, and as Scott and Amundsen begin their race across Antarctica, the hapless explorer, Captain Reginald Cranston, has accidentally landed on the wrong side of the continent. As Cranston and his motley band set up base camp, a meteor crashes nearby.

What ancient evil lurks inside the crater? What is the dark secret of the slimy fungus? And what is the horrifying fate of those who encounter the parasitic space worms?

Join three daring actors as they play over fifteen roles in 75 minutes.

With spine-tingling silliness, the highly entertaining show features visual gags, verbal wit, giant puppetry, and even a little bit of live music.

The performance will be held at Eastbourne College Theatre on Tuesday February 7, from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £9 available from 01323 452255 or by email from boxoffice@eastbourne-college.co.uk or at the door on the evening.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.