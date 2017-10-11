REVIEW: Sporting yarns from Aggers and Tuffers - it’s an absolute winner

The grand old Devonshire Park Theatre is not really used to shows like this. Down the decades it has been steeped in Shakespearean verse, or the classic dramas of Noel Coward or Alan Ayckbourn. But last week, we were treated to something different – an Evening With Aggers And Tuffers.

Former Test cricketer Jonathan Agnew now fronts Test Match Special, while Phil Tufnell is surely the nation’s favourite cheeky chappie. As a duo, they had a packed theatre wrapt, entertained and frequently in stitches. This show is one huge night of genuine, unforced and good-natured humour, and it’s an absolute winner.

Even the clientele was markedly different from the Devvy’s usual audience. The chaps were in a clear majority, and this might just have been the first time ever that in the interval (I almost said the tea interval) the theatre has seen a longer queue for the Gents than for the Ladies. There was some overlap, of course, for there are locals who love their sport as well as their theatre. Sport after all is live drama, and for broadcasters it is both live and unscripted. Aggers and Tuffers were in much the same mode.

The pair work to a route map rather than a script, with discreet cues here and there, and the off-the-cuff manner and pure fluency of both Phil and Jonathan made for an easy, engaging atmosphere. They were speaking almost wholly to the converted, of course, and Eastbourne’s well-informed cricketing public was absorbed by their fund of anecdotes and their honest, pithy and often irreverent opinions.

If you have seen Phil Tufnell – and you almost certainly have done, in one or other persona – you won’t be a bit surprised to find him exactly the same in the flesh as on the small screen. A whole string of video clips, seamlessly built into the evening, reminded the audience not only of Phil Tufnell, England left-arm spinner, but of Tuffers the Strictly contestant, the King of the Jungle victor, the Question of Sport captain. And he has plenty to tell about those roles: eating maggots, yes live maggots, in the Jungle, and desperately memorising his Paso Doble with partner Katya (who said that dancing with Phil was like moving furniture...)

The stories come tumbling out. Articulate and animated, Tuffers leaves no dressing room door unopened. Within minutes, the audience is loving every line, and chuckles have turned to helpless laughter.

The format works a treat. Jonathan is the perfect foil, assured and amiable, and he has tales of his own to tell. There is the Sussex-Leicestershire match at the Saffrons, when the (nameless) umpires were on a personal race for 100 LBWs for the season. There are his commentating forays into archery and equestrianism, the latter involving disastrous gallops aboard a nag called Paddy. And there are a few sparring bouts with some dour Yorkshireman called Boycott.

But Phil’s fund of tales is limitless. His Test call-up: “I think I got notified by Ceefax.” His first Ashes tour: “They gave me Lamby (Alan Lamb) as my mentor. It was a lesson in alcohol.” And his infamously hopeless batting: “I gave myself out at least once to get away from the fast bowlers. I used to like batting at 11 so I didn’t have to walk back on my own…” It’s all nicely self-deprecating, of course, for Tuffers had an outstanding Test and County career. Aggers recalled his stunning “seven-for” to win an unwinnable Test in New Zealand in 1991, and produced video evidence of Tufnell’s genuine athleticism in the field, pulling off an astonishing catch which drew an “It’s Tufnell, of all people!” from the TV commentator.

We were treated, on the big screen, to clips of great characters who have made cricket such a uniquely rich sport. David Gower in his notorious Tiger Moth fly-past, Henry Blofeld on his Lords lap-of-honour farewell; and priceless impersonations from Dickie Bird to Gladstone Small.

The Professional Cricketers Association is the tour’s nominated charity, and its Development Fund has benefited by £35,000 so far. Eastbourne punters dug deep on the night and the half-time buckets were filling healthily.

There were enticing insights, too, into the world of broadcasting – and we were treated to that deathless clip of Agnew and Brian Johnston dissolving helplessly after the legendary leg-over comment.

I ought to declare an interest here. As well as a couple of decades with our local BBC station, my first impromptu on-air report came as a student reporter in about 1970. County cricket at Cheltenham, and a press tent bulging with the Great and the Good: Jim Swanton, Alan Gibson, Brian Johnston, Peter West, John Arlott. I was scribbling a few paragraphs for the local rag, and acting as tea-boy. Now then, come the lunch interval, the press aristocracy all decamped to the pavilion to sample the vino rosso, Arlott nodding towards his field telephone with an instruction to “answer that if it rings”. It did, of course, ring: “Radio 2 Cricket Scoreboard – John Arlott, please – oh, he’s at lunch? – ok, just give us a 30 second update…” And yours truly somehow ad libbed for half a minute to the listening nation. When a bucolic Mr Arlott returned from his ample lunch, I never dared to tell him…

In the theatre foyer, we had filled in “question-cards for the panel”, and they had their moments of gravitas: Ben Stokes in the Ashes squad? Not unless and until those Bristol investigations are done and dusted, thought the wise ones on stage. With or without Stokes, is this England squad strong enough? The Cook-Root-Anderson-Broad spine is strong, and we should “trust the quality of county cricketers” to come good.

Should commentators be ex-players, or enthusiastic amateurs? Your Herald reporter was on edge for that answer, but fortunately the deadly duo got it right, and put enthusiasm first. The Q&A disintegrated after that into cheery banter. Why had Aggers asked for tweeted questions – in Eastbourne, and with an audience of over-50s? What was your best/worst sledging moment? For Tuffers, it was Aussie wicketkeeper Ian Healey – “Hey Tuffers, lend us your brain – I’m building an idiot!”

By now I was realising that my own question – something about qualities of captaincy – was far too stuffy for the happy anarchy of this particular forum, and I was praying it wouldn’t be selected. It wasn’t.

Instead, one final card: not actually a question, but a note of gratitude from Anne, to say “thank you to all the Test Match Special team for easing my cancer journey”. Some in the audience knew already that Mrs Aggers – Emma – is fighting her own breast cancer battle, but as Jonathan dispassionately related it, the whole auditorium fell quiet for the first time in the evening. Ribald laughter was suddenly replaced by a quiet swell of goodwill. Sport has that capacity – sometimes to race the pulse and raise the heartbeat, with passion, excitement, amusement or astonishment; and sometimes to touch deeply and find a common bond. We’re with you, Mrs Aggers; and on Wednesday night, I dare say a few extra prayers went upstairs to the Third Umpire, to get the review in your favour.

This week, there’s a Noel Coward at the Devonshire Park, a playwright as English as you can get. Just as English, in their own way, as Aggers and Tuffers. By Kevin Anderson.