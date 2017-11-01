REVIEW: High energy and “tremendously good” Million Dollar Quartet

High energy, high standard and a high level of talent.

The musical was above expectations and the talent presented was tremendously good. Despite being a small cast you felt like you were experiencing a west end production containing some of the top actors and actresses in the industry.

The story was carefully crafted involving all the famous names such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Lewis and Jerry Lee Lewis.

The musical told the story of how these four superstars became famous and the company and people who helped them achieve their dreams.

It was feelgood and despite the fact it may be aimed at a slightly older audience, as a sixteen year old it was throughly enjoyable and audience participation was a great aspect. I would recommend this show to anyone wanting to watch a light hearted feel good musical as you won’t be disappointed!! By Florence Forde.