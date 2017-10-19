REVIEW: Dreadful destruction and creativity meet in memorable piece of theatre

The dreadful destructive power of Edward Hyde, and the marvellous creative power of live theatre, were combined this week in a memorable Jekyll and Hyde at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

To give its full title, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde began as a shortish novella of Robert Louis Stevenson’s – reportedly completed in three days – in which he explored themes that might just have been close to his own experiences. In poor health himself, the author evidently resorted to concoctions of drugs; and his own fascination with the mind and the personality is threaded through this dreadful tale.

The theatre has been healthily filled with school groups this week, for the novel is a popular choice on this year’s GCSE syllabuses. The company, Blackeyed Theatre, has an eye to the commercial as well as the artistic, and nothing wrong with that. Earlier this year, the company staged an accomplished Frankenstein – examined at GCSE in Summer 2017. Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel touches on similar themes: the scientist’s obsession, and the dangers of too much knowledge.

Now, by the very end of the 19th Century, science has moved on, but the obsessions remain. Jekyll experiments on rats, on corpses, on plague victims and finally on himself in a quest to understand the human mind. In this version, Nick Lane’s adaptation and direction very expertly captures the essence: the monstrous Mr Hyde is not somehow a different, distinct person from Dr Jekyll. Hyde is actually within Jekyll, and the Doctor’s dabbling releases unimagined forces.

At the very centre of the production is an outstanding portrayal. Jack Bannell measures the descent from curious scientist to raving, raging murderer with absolute perfection. Sit anywhere near the front of the stalls, and you see the sweat glisten, the limbs shake and the wild eyes grow wilder. It is exhausting just to watch. Among portrayals of madness, from Lear to Woyzeck and beyond, Bannell’s Edward Hyde is genuinely up alongside them, and it makes for gripping theatre.

Just four actors play between them sixteen characters, switching skilfully and seamlessly. Zach Lee’s Gabriel Utterson is nicely judged, from dispassionate narrator to alarmed participant. Ashley Sean-Cook shows terrific versatility, as the concerned colleague and dismayed confidant Lanyon, as well as a range of smaller roles. Paige Round – the female dimension omitted from the original story, but dramatically highly effective – shows a superb range of emotions as well as the most impeccable Irish accent this side of Dublin.

The touring production has been collecting three stars and higher, but I’d comfortably give it four. There are minor reservations: with so much narrative to get across, the dialogue is sometimes a bit chewy, and Act One could possibly lose a few minutes without losing impact. And while the sound effects and Tristan Parkes’ wonderful original music are tense and haunting, the tracks are simply too loud, and threaten to drown the dialogue.

But the positives easily outweigh them. Claire Childs’ brilliant lighting plot captures all the big dramatic moments – none more effective than the stunning final slow-motion sequence of Act One. The design is authentic, unfussy and mercifully avoids too many fogbound and gaslit Victorian streets. The pace, after that early plot exposition, is brisk enough and the action clear enough for those GCSE students to relish their experience. If the power of live theatre can reach into next Monday morning’s humdrum English lesson, and set it on fire, then the task is done. By Kevin Anderson.